A first round of bids have been turned in for the $9452 million CMBS loan against the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, and the buzz is that they're in the $25 million range The talk is that a best-and-final round of bids is scheduled...
New Haven Biz Par Taft LLC, an affiliate of Paredim Partners, has acquired The Taft Apartments, a 194-unit apartment building in downtown New Haven, Conn, for $525 million, or $270,618/unit The Elmsford, NY, apartment investor bought the property...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
Washington Prime Group has put three of its shopping malls, in Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, on the sales block The Columbus, Ohio, company, which had filed for bankruptcy last June, has hired Newmark's enclosed mall capital markets group to sell...
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...
New York YIMBY Construction continues at the 235-unit apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave in Jersey City, NJ So far, 11 of the building’s 26 floors have been completed Topping out is scheduled for near the end of the year Namdar Group of...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty has finished building The Willoughby, a 476-unit apartment property on Long Island University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn, NY The New York developer had purchased the development site in 2019 for $764 million The...