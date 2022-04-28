Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $54 million, or nearly $118/sf, for the 458,640-square-foot Northeast Atlanta Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Jefferson, Ga The building, at 200 Thomas Parkway, was constructed in 2016 and was recently...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought a three-building business park with more than 615,000 square feet in Dallas for an undisclosed price The New York investment manager acquired the recently completed industrial property, on Altamoore...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Pillar Commercial and DRA Advisors is buying 823 Congress Ave, a 190,254-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Austin, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Its previous owner, Brickman of New...
Rise48 Equity has paid $286 million, or $208,759/unit, for 19 Rail, a 137-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor purchased the property from G2 Realty Capital LLC, which was represented by Berkadia The brokerage also arranged a $2025...
A venture of Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners has paid $121 million, or $302,500/unit, for the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek next to Disney World in Orlando, Fla The venture bought the property from Wyndham Hotels &...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...