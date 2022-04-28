Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gantry has arranged a $552 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Rooster Apartments in Seattle The 10-year loan was securitized through FREMF, 2022-K142, and pays a coupon of 33 percent It allows the property’s owner and developer,...
Freddie Mac has provided $10493 million of financing against The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY Fairfield Properties of Melville, NY, bought the Long Island property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave, for $146 million from a venture...
EagleBank has provided $54 million of construction financing for the 291-unit Margaux apartment property that’s being built next to the New Carrollton Metro Station in New Carrollton, Md, about 10 miles northeast of Washington, DC The...
Houston Business Journal DeisoMoss has lined up $261 million of bridge financing for the development of a 43-story mixed-use building near the Galleria Mall in Houston Northwind Group provided the loan, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $239 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Sonesta International Hotels Corp, of four boutique hotels with 918 rooms in midtown Manhattan Denihan Hospitality Group of New...
Law firm Romer Debbas LLP has hired three attorneys to head its newly formed agency lending and affordable housing department The New York law firm has hired Carmen I Pagan as partner and head of the practice; Catherine M Azevedo as senior...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has provided $226 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Sonoma Village, a 96-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property was acquired by Rise Invest of Chicago...
Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tilden Park Capital has provided $242 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 116-unit Sandpainter Apartments in Phoenix The property was acquired by an affiliate of Waahe Capital of Tucson,...