JLL Income Property Trust has paid $54 million, or nearly $118/sf, for the 458,640-square-foot Northeast Atlanta Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Jefferson, Ga The building, at 200 Thomas Parkway, was constructed in 2016 and was recently...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought a three-building business park with more than 615,000 square feet in Dallas for an undisclosed price The New York investment manager acquired the recently completed industrial property, on Altamoore...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Pillar Commercial and DRA Advisors is buying 823 Congress Ave, a 190,254-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Austin, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Its previous owner, Brickman of New...
New Haven Biz Par Taft LLC, an affiliate of Paredim Partners, has acquired The Taft Apartments, a 194-unit apartment building in downtown New Haven, Conn, for $525 million, or $270,618/unit The Elmsford, NY, apartment investor bought the property...
A venture of Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners has paid $121 million, or $302,500/unit, for the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek next to Disney World in Orlando, Fla The venture bought the property from Wyndham Hotels &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor, bought the 678,037-square-foot property, at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, from a...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Rincon Partners has paid $33 million, or $168,367/unit, for Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager purchased the property from South Coast Commercial, which was represented by Marcus &...
San Antonio Business Journal Mirae Asset Global Investments has paid $190 million for the 93-acre headquarters of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The South Korean firm acquired the massive complex from Tratt...