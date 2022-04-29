Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...
Denver Business Journal Crow Holdings has paid $935 million, or $365,234/unit, for Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo The Dallas investor purchased the property from Continental Realty Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eastern Atlantic Land Development has sold the 100-unit First & Sixth Apartments in Miami for $301 million, or about $301,000/unit The Miami company sold the property, at 35 SW Sixth Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cabot Properties has paid $178 million, or about $32962/sf, for a 54,001-square-foot warehouse property in Pembroke Park, Fla The Boston company acquired the industrial property from its tenant, The...
South Florida Business Journal The Chesterfield Hotel, a 55-room property in Palm Beach, Fla, has been sold for $42 million, or about $763,636/room A company led by New York attorney Eric S Orenstein bought the hotel, at 262 Coconut Row, from...