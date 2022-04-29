Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has sold the 353-unit Modera Tampa apartment property that’s currently under construction in downtown Tampa, Fla, for $12467 million, or about $353,173/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, developer sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
Commercial Property Executive Alexandria Real Estate Equities has broken ground on a 172,000-square-foot office property at Campus Point, a two-building office complex with 269,048 sf in San Diego The property is being constructed at 4110 Campus...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...