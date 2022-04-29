Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eastern Atlantic Land Development has sold the 100-unit First & Sixth Apartments in Miami for $301 million, or about $301,000/unit The Miami company sold the property, at 35 SW Sixth Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RFR Holdings has bought the Bayside Office Center, a 44,431-square-foot office building in downtown Miami for $25 million, or about $56267/sf The New York investor purchased the 12-story property from a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cabot Properties has paid $178 million, or about $32962/sf, for a 54,001-square-foot warehouse property in Pembroke Park, Fla The Boston company acquired the industrial property from its tenant, The...
South Florida Business Journal The Chesterfield Hotel, a 55-room property in Palm Beach, Fla, has been sold for $42 million, or about $763,636/room A company led by New York attorney Eric S Orenstein bought the hotel, at 262 Coconut Row, from...
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $54 million, or nearly $118/sf, for the 458,640-square-foot Northeast Atlanta Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Jefferson, Ga The building, at 200 Thomas Parkway, was constructed in 2016 and was recently...