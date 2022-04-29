Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $844 million during the first quarter, increasing the size of its portfolio by 36 percent from a year ago to $725 billion Meanwhile, it had...
Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire PS Business Parks Inc, a Glendale, Calif, owner of industrial and suburban office buildings in 12 major coastal markets, in an all-cash transaction valued at $76 billion, including transaction costs PS Business...
Wall Street Journal More than $125 billion of hotels were sold during the first quarter, the highest first-quarter figure recorded since 2016, according to CoStar Group Hotel values jumped 18 percent last month from the same time a year earlier...
Prices for commercial properties declined in March by 035 percent, marking the first time that's happened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Real Capital Analytics However, prices are up 174 percent from a year ago and 111...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Retailers are returning to Manhattan, albeit slowly, as landlords offer increased rent concessions and more flexible lease terms Leasing velocity in the borough, or total leasing including renewals and new...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hotels nationwide continue to perform at near post-pandemic highs The national occupancy rate for the week through April 9 was 664 percent, according to STR That was up from the 641 percent reported in the...