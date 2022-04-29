Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
Denver Business Journal Crow Holdings has paid $935 million, or $365,234/unit, for Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo The Dallas investor purchased the property from Continental Realty Group, which had...
The Real Deal Wegmans has agreed to buy 85 acres of land at the DSW Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, where it will build a 100,000-square-foot store Completion of the store, the first on Long Island for the Rochester, NY, grocery-store chain, is not known...
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
6ParkNewscom Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a 99-room hotel in Wausau, Wis The St Louis Park, Minn, company built the property at 201 Jefferson St, which sits on the Wisconsin River and is three miles north of the...