Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $844 million during the first quarter, increasing the size of its portfolio by 36 percent from a year ago to $725 billion Meanwhile, it had...
Gantry has arranged a $552 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Rooster Apartments in Seattle The 10-year loan was securitized through FREMF, 2022-K142, and pays a coupon of 33 percent It allows the property’s owner and developer,...
Freddie Mac has provided $10493 million of financing against The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY Fairfield Properties of Melville, NY, bought the Long Island property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave, for $146 million from a venture...
EagleBank has provided $54 million of construction financing for the 291-unit Margaux apartment property that’s being built next to the New Carrollton Metro Station in New Carrollton, Md, about 10 miles northeast of Washington, DC The...