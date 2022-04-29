Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
Tides Equities has paid $373 million, or $193,264/unit, for Skyline Parc, a 193-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Pointe Properties, which was represented by Avison Young The property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...