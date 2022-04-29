Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Commercial Property Executive Alexandria Real Estate Equities has broken ground on a 172,000-square-foot office property at Campus Point, a two-building office complex with 269,048 sf in San Diego The property is being constructed at 4110 Campus...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2535 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Rincon Partners of Phoenix and LEM Capital of Philadelphia acquired the property for $33 million, or...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...