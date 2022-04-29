Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
Tides Equities has paid $373 million, or $193,264/unit, for Skyline Parc, a 193-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Pointe Properties, which was represented by Avison Young The property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has sold the 353-unit Modera Tampa apartment property that’s currently under construction in downtown Tampa, Fla, for $12467 million, or about $353,173/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, developer sold...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2535 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Rincon Partners of Phoenix and LEM Capital of Philadelphia acquired the property for $33 million, or...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...