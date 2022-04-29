Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has sold the 353-unit Modera Tampa apartment property that’s currently under construction in downtown Tampa, Fla, for $12467 million, or about $353,173/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, developer sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...
Denver Business Journal Crow Holdings has paid $935 million, or $365,234/unit, for Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo The Dallas investor purchased the property from Continental Realty Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eastern Atlantic Land Development has sold the 100-unit First & Sixth Apartments in Miami for $301 million, or about $301,000/unit The Miami company sold the property, at 35 SW Sixth Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RFR Holdings has bought the Bayside Office Center, a 44,431-square-foot office building in downtown Miami for $25 million, or about $56267/sf The New York investor purchased the 12-story property from a...