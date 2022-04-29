Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
The Real Deal Wegmans has agreed to buy 85 acres of land at the DSW Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, where it will build a 100,000-square-foot store Completion of the store, the first on Long Island for the Rochester, NY, grocery-store chain, is not known...
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
A first round of bids have been turned in for the $9452 million CMBS loan against the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, and the buzz is that they're in the $25 million range The talk is that a best-and-final round of bids is scheduled...
New Haven Biz Par Taft LLC, an affiliate of Paredim Partners, has acquired The Taft Apartments, a 194-unit apartment building in downtown New Haven, Conn, for $525 million, or $270,618/unit The Elmsford, NY, apartment investor bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $844 million during the first quarter, increasing the size of its portfolio by 36 percent from a year ago to $725 billion Meanwhile, it had...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...