Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
6ParkNewscom Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a 99-room hotel in Wausau, Wis The St Louis Park, Minn, company built the property at 201 Jefferson St, which sits on the Wisconsin River and is three miles north of the...
New Haven Biz Par Taft LLC, an affiliate of Paredim Partners, has acquired The Taft Apartments, a 194-unit apartment building in downtown New Haven, Conn, for $525 million, or $270,618/unit The Elmsford, NY, apartment investor bought the property...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Bonaventure and Cafaro Properties has broken ground on the Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Center, a 271-unit apartment project in Fredericksburg, Va, about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The complex, which...