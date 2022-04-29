Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $768 million of financing for Decron Properties’ purchase of the 328-unit Tamarron Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property for $128 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eastern Atlantic Land Development has sold the 100-unit First & Sixth Apartments in Miami for $301 million, or about $301,000/unit The Miami company sold the property, at 35 SW Sixth Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RFR Holdings has bought the Bayside Office Center, a 44,431-square-foot office building in downtown Miami for $25 million, or about $56267/sf The New York investor purchased the 12-story property from a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cabot Properties has paid $178 million, or about $32962/sf, for a 54,001-square-foot warehouse property in Pembroke Park, Fla The Boston company acquired the industrial property from its tenant, The...