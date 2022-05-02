Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
Tides Equities has paid $373 million, or $193,264/unit, for Skyline Parc, a 193-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Pointe Properties, which was represented by Avison Young The property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has sold the 353-unit Modera Tampa apartment property that’s currently under construction in downtown Tampa, Fla, for $12467 million, or about $353,173/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, developer sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...