Log In or Subscribe to read more
Barings has provided $67 million of financing against the 450, a 256-unit apartment property in Lombard, Ill The financing has a three-year term and includes funding that allows for the property’s lease-up The four-story complex was built last...
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $193 million of financing for the construction of the 83-unit Sawyer & Huck apartment property in Minneapolis Charles Street Development Co of Denver is building the property at 338 2nd St NE, about two miles...
Truist has provided $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 12 industrial buildings with 814,888 square feet in California, Georgia, Maryland and Minnesota that recently were acquired by MDH Partners The five-year, floating-rate loan was...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has secured $468 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the Yards, a 230-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The loan takes out construction...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $68323 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, a 55 percent increase from 2020’s $4415 billion of volume, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The volume in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GMF Capital has sold Bainbridge Ybor City, a 240-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $9065 million, or about $377,708/unit The New York investor sold the property, which it had purchased in late 2020 for $58 million,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2535 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Canyon Heights, a 196-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Rincon Partners of Phoenix and LEM Capital of Philadelphia acquired the property for $33 million, or...