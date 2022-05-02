Log In or Subscribe to read more
Barings has provided $67 million of financing against the 450, a 256-unit apartment property in Lombard, Ill The financing has a three-year term and includes funding that allows for the property’s lease-up The four-story complex was built last...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $193 million of financing for the construction of the 83-unit Sawyer & Huck apartment property in Minneapolis Charles Street Development Co of Denver is building the property at 338 2nd St NE, about two miles...
Truist has provided $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 12 industrial buildings with 814,888 square feet in California, Georgia, Maryland and Minnesota that recently were acquired by MDH Partners The five-year, floating-rate loan was...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has secured $468 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the Yards, a 230-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The loan takes out construction...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $68323 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, a 55 percent increase from 2020’s $4415 billion of volume, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The volume in...
Dallas Morning News Hoque Global is teaming with Lanoha Real Estate Co has been approved for tax increment financing for a mixed-use development in Dallas The $400 million property is being planned for a nearly 20-acre development site near city...