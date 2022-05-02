Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Grane Distribution Services LLC, a transportation company, has renewed its lease for 174,824 square feet of industrial space at 703 Foster Ave in Bensenville, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The property was built in 1972 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Delta Air Lines has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, Minn The Atlanta travel company will take its space at 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd, about 13...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $844 million during the first quarter, increasing the size of its portfolio by 36 percent from a year ago to $725 billion Meanwhile, it had...
Crain’s New York Business Wellington Management has opened its first office in Manhattan, leasing 71,000 square feet across four floors at 799 Broadway The global asset manager would be the anchor tenant at the newly constructed building,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has downsized its office presence in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area, to only 17,336 square feet at 111 South Calvert St from 95,000 sf at nearby 7 St Paul St The bank is one of three new tenants that...
Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire PS Business Parks Inc, a Glendale, Calif, owner of industrial and suburban office buildings in 12 major coastal markets, in an all-cash transaction valued at $76 billion, including transaction costs PS Business...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a slight drop in occupancy in its office portfolio for the first quarter, to 927 percent from 93 percent in the fourth quarter and 942 percent a year ago The latest occupancy...
Crain’s Chicago Business Google Inc is in talks to lease 200,000 square feet at Fulton Labs, a 425,000-sf office property in Chicago The 16-story property, at 400 North Aberdeen St, was completed last year and has a rooftop terrace with lounge...