South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
Dallas Morning News Hoque Global is teaming with Lanoha Real Estate Co has been approved for tax increment financing for a mixed-use development in Dallas The $400 million property is being planned for a nearly 20-acre development site near city...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty has proposed building a 177-unit multifamily project as part of the massive Legacy West development in suburban Dallas The developer wants to build the 18-story development on a two-acre site at the southwest...
Dallas Morning News HLC Equity has purchased the 156-unit Southgate Apartments in Princeton, Texas, about 42 miles northeast of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Southgate, at 200 Cole St, opened earlier this year and has...
REJournalscom Vista Property Group has opened the 114,432-square-foot office building at 609 West Randolph St in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property last January after receiving $3068 million of...
Commercial Property Executive Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is breaking ground soon on Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT is building the 16-story property at 1000 Olive Way It will have a...
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...