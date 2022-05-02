Log In or Subscribe to read more
Palladius Capital Management, a multifamily investment manager formed only last July, is just about finished raising its first investment fund, and it'll likely top the $100 million of equity commitments it had targeted The Austin, Texas, company...
Breakthrough Properties has breached the $3 billion capital-raising mark for a commingled fund, as well as co-investment vehicles, that pursue life-sciences properties The Los Angeles investment manager is a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and...
Second Avenue Group, an investor in purpose-built single-family rentals, has lined up $250 million of capital – a mix of equity and debt – from Monroe Capital, giving it the ability to make up to $17 billion of investments Second Avenue,...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...
Comunidad Partners has raised $300 million of equity commitments for its first investment fund, which would target affordable and workforce-housing apartment properties throughout the country, with a focus on underserved areas in the Sunbelt...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
Boston Financial Investment Management has raised $83 million through its Boston Financial California Fund II LP, a low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, fund that was capitalized by eight institutional investors The capital raised by the fund is...
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...