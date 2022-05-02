Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...
Dallas Morning News Hoque Global is teaming with Lanoha Real Estate Co has been approved for tax increment financing for a mixed-use development in Dallas The $400 million property is being planned for a nearly 20-acre development site near city...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty has proposed building a 177-unit multifamily project as part of the massive Legacy West development in suburban Dallas The developer wants to build the 18-story development on a two-acre site at the southwest...
REJournalscom Vista Property Group has opened the 114,432-square-foot office building at 609 West Randolph St in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property last January after receiving $3068 million of...
Commercial Property Executive Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is breaking ground soon on Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT is building the 16-story property at 1000 Olive Way It will have a...
Charlotte Business Journal Macy’s Inc has broken ground on a 14 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, NC, about 34 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The retailer is investing $584 million into the industrial project, which is...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund the completion of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail project that’s being built at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613...
Commercial Property Executive Alexandria Real Estate Equities has broken ground on a 172,000-square-foot office property at Campus Point, a two-building office complex with 269,048 sf in San Diego The property is being constructed at 4110 Campus...