Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Triad Business Journal Brennan Investment Group has started work on a 110,000-square-foot industrial building in Winston-Salem, NC The property, which is being built speculatively, is going up at 4043 Reynolds Court in the former 220-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 250-unit apartment project in Wilton Manors, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Redevelopment Review Committee is considering a land use...
An affiliate of Infinity BH Ltd has paid $3392 million, or $212,000/unit, for 160 units at the 192-unit Luna at Hollywood apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group, led by Ighal Goldfarb, bought the units from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties was the buyer of the Viridian and Topaz apartment properties in Las Vegas The properties’ sale had been reported, but the buyer couldn’t be immediately learned The...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a 47-acre industrial complex that formerly housed a Navistar International vehicle assembly plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor acquired the property, with about...
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...