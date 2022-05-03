Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Vista Property Group has opened the 114,432-square-foot office building at 609 West Randolph St in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property last January after receiving $3068 million of...
REBusiness Online Grane Distribution Services LLC, a transportation company, has renewed its lease for 174,824 square feet of industrial space at 703 Foster Ave in Bensenville, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The property was built in 1972 and...
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
A first round of bids have been turned in for the $9452 million CMBS loan against the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, and the buzz is that they're in the $25 million range The talk is that a best-and-final round of bids is scheduled...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Delta Air Lines has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, Minn The Atlanta travel company will take its space at 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd, about 13...
6ParkNewscom Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a 99-room hotel in Wausau, Wis The St Louis Park, Minn, company built the property at 201 Jefferson St, which sits on the Wisconsin River and is three miles north of the...
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...