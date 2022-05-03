Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Charlotte Business Journal Pyramid Hotel Group has bought Hotel 83, a 126-room property in downtown Raleigh, NC, for $315 million, or $250,000/room The Boston hospitality company purchased the seven-story property, formerly the Origin Hotel Raleigh,...
An affiliate of Infinity BH Ltd has paid $3392 million, or $212,000/unit, for 160 units at the 192-unit Luna at Hollywood apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group, led by Ighal Goldfarb, bought the units from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties was the buyer of the Viridian and Topaz apartment properties in Las Vegas The properties’ sale had been reported, but the buyer couldn’t be immediately learned The...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital hopes to break ground either by the end of this year or in early 2023 on Lakeside Village, a $500 million mixed-use project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the property along Long...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
Dallas Morning News Hoque Global is teaming with Lanoha Real Estate Co has been approved for tax increment financing for a mixed-use development in Dallas The $400 million property is being planned for a nearly 20-acre development site near city...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty has proposed building a 177-unit multifamily project as part of the massive Legacy West development in suburban Dallas The developer wants to build the 18-story development on a two-acre site at the southwest...