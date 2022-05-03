Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Charlotte Business Journal Pyramid Hotel Group has bought Hotel 83, a 126-room property in downtown Raleigh, NC, for $315 million, or $250,000/room The Boston hospitality company purchased the seven-story property, formerly the Origin Hotel Raleigh,...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 250-unit apartment project in Wilton Manors, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Redevelopment Review Committee is considering a land use...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital hopes to break ground either by the end of this year or in early 2023 on Lakeside Village, a $500 million mixed-use project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the property along Long...
A venture of Majestic Realty Co and Sunroad Enterprises has broken ground on the second phase of Landmark at Otay, a 11 million-square-foot industrial development in San Diego Majestic Realty, of Los Angeles, and Sunroad, of San Diego, are building...
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...