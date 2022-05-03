Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business HSBC Bank USA is relocating headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area, citing its intention to shift to a permanent hybrid workforce The subsidiary of the London bank signed a 20-year lease for three floors...
A venture of Majestic Realty Co and Sunroad Enterprises has broken ground on the second phase of Landmark at Otay, a 11 million-square-foot industrial development in San Diego Majestic Realty, of Los Angeles, and Sunroad, of San Diego, are building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...
Commercial Property Executive Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is breaking ground soon on Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT is building the 16-story property at 1000 Olive Way It will have a...
Commercial Property Executive Alexandria Real Estate Equities has broken ground on a 172,000-square-foot office property at Campus Point, a two-building office complex with 269,048 sf in San Diego The property is being constructed at 4110 Campus...
Denver Business Journal Crow Holdings has paid $935 million, or $365,234/unit, for Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo The Dallas investor purchased the property from Continental Realty Group, which had...
REBusiness Online Grane Distribution Services LLC, a transportation company, has renewed its lease for 174,824 square feet of industrial space at 703 Foster Ave in Bensenville, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The property was built in 1972 and...
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Delta Air Lines has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, Minn The Atlanta travel company will take its space at 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd, about 13...