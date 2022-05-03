Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Charlotte Business Journal Pyramid Hotel Group has bought Hotel 83, a 126-room property in downtown Raleigh, NC, for $315 million, or $250,000/room The Boston hospitality company purchased the seven-story property, formerly the Origin Hotel Raleigh,...
An affiliate of Infinity BH Ltd has paid $3392 million, or $212,000/unit, for 160 units at the 192-unit Luna at Hollywood apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group, led by Ighal Goldfarb, bought the units from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties was the buyer of the Viridian and Topaz apartment properties in Las Vegas The properties’ sale had been reported, but the buyer couldn’t be immediately learned The...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a 47-acre industrial complex that formerly housed a Navistar International vehicle assembly plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor acquired the property, with about...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...