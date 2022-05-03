Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Properties, among the largest owners of apartment properties in the country, has moved into the single-family rental business The King of Prussia, Pa, company has purchased parcHaus at Skyline, a recently developed community with 136...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Charlotte Business Journal Pyramid Hotel Group has bought Hotel 83, a 126-room property in downtown Raleigh, NC, for $315 million, or $250,000/room The Boston hospitality company purchased the seven-story property, formerly the Origin Hotel Raleigh,...
Triad Business Journal Brennan Investment Group has started work on a 110,000-square-foot industrial building in Winston-Salem, NC The property, which is being built speculatively, is going up at 4043 Reynolds Court in the former 220-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 250-unit apartment project in Wilton Manors, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Redevelopment Review Committee is considering a land use...
An affiliate of Infinity BH Ltd has paid $3392 million, or $212,000/unit, for 160 units at the 192-unit Luna at Hollywood apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group, led by Ighal Goldfarb, bought the units from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties was the buyer of the Viridian and Topaz apartment properties in Las Vegas The properties’ sale had been reported, but the buyer couldn’t be immediately learned The...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital hopes to break ground either by the end of this year or in early 2023 on Lakeside Village, a $500 million mixed-use project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the property along Long...