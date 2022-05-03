Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Brennan Investment Group has started work on a 110,000-square-foot industrial building in Winston-Salem, NC The property, which is being built speculatively, is going up at 4043 Reynolds Court in the former 220-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 250-unit apartment project in Wilton Manors, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Redevelopment Review Committee is considering a land use...
Commercial Property Executive Logistics company NPSG Global has agreed to fully lease the 450,619-square-foot industrial property at 2250 South Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Ariz, about 17 miles west of Phoenix CIM Group owns the property, which was...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital hopes to break ground either by the end of this year or in early 2023 on Lakeside Village, a $500 million mixed-use project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the property along Long...
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...
Dallas Morning News Hoque Global is teaming with Lanoha Real Estate Co has been approved for tax increment financing for a mixed-use development in Dallas The $400 million property is being planned for a nearly 20-acre development site near city...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty has proposed building a 177-unit multifamily project as part of the massive Legacy West development in suburban Dallas The developer wants to build the 18-story development on a two-acre site at the southwest...