Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...
At Home has agreed to occupy 135,000 square feet at the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in the Bronx, NY The Willow Grove, Pa, home décor retailer, with more than 240 stores nationwide, will take over the space formerly occupied by Kmart It is subleasing...
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Crain’s New York Business HSBC Bank USA is relocating headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area, citing its intention to shift to a permanent hybrid workforce The subsidiary of the London bank signed a 20-year lease for three floors...
Commercial Property Executive Logistics company NPSG Global has agreed to fully lease the 450,619-square-foot industrial property at 2250 South Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Ariz, about 17 miles west of Phoenix CIM Group owns the property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 19 loans totaling $677 million for its balance sheet during the first quarter At the same time, it received $350 million of loan repayments But its balance sheet still grew by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $68323 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, a 55 percent increase from 2020’s $4415 billion of volume, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The volume in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...