The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Triad Business Journal Brennan Investment Group has started work on a 110,000-square-foot industrial building in Winston-Salem, NC The property, which is being built speculatively, is going up at 4043 Reynolds Court in the former 220-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 250-unit apartment project in Wilton Manors, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Redevelopment Review Committee is considering a land use...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital hopes to break ground either by the end of this year or in early 2023 on Lakeside Village, a $500 million mixed-use project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the property along Long...
A venture of Majestic Realty Co and Sunroad Enterprises has broken ground on the second phase of Landmark at Otay, a 11 million-square-foot industrial development in San Diego Majestic Realty, of Los Angeles, and Sunroad, of San Diego, are building...
South Floridsa Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $1535 million of construction financing for the 16 million-square-foot second phase of its Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan The Chicago...
Atlanta Business Journal Portman Holdings has lined up $224 million of construction financing for a 25-story office project near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta’s Midtown area The Atlanta company is building the...