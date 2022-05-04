Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the Center Building, a 498,000-square-foot office building in Queens, NY, for $17275 million, or $34689/sf The New York REIT is selling the eight-story building, at 33-00 Northern Blvd, to 60 Guilders, a New...
The Sobrato Organization has paid $71 million, or $1,735/sf, for the 40,917-square-foot office building at 180 Townsend St in San Francisco The Mountain View, Calif, investor bought the property from DivcoWest, which was represented by CBRE The...
Prime Finance has provided $52 million of financing to facilitate Longpoint Realty Partners’ purchase of four industrial buildings with 84,346 square feet and two parcels of development land within the Van Nuys Airport Industrial Center in...
Rhino Investments Group has paid $18 million, or $10007/sf, for the 179,882-square-foot Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks, Nev The Henderson, Nev, investment and development company purchased the property from Shopoff Realty Investments of...
Smithway Associates has paid $265 million, or $28501/sf, for Rocklin West, a 92,978-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Soma Capital of San Francisco, which was represented by Colliers...
The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Centennial, Cawley Partners and Waterfall Asset Management has bought Shops at Willow Bend, a 123 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas As part of its deal, the venture also acquired...
Dallas Morning News Long View Equity has bought the Preston Grove office park, with more than 111,000 square feet in Dallas The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the property, which includes underground parking and landscaped open space, from...
San Diego Business Journal An affiliate of Cova Management Inc has paid $206 million, or $286,111/unit, for the 72-unit Cordoba Apartments in Chula Vista, Calif The San Diego company, which was represented by Prime Property, acquired the property...