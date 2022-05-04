Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rhino Investments Group has paid $18 million, or $10007/sf, for the 179,882-square-foot Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks, Nev The Henderson, Nev, investment and development company purchased the property from Shopoff Realty Investments of...
Smithway Associates has paid $265 million, or $28501/sf, for Rocklin West, a 92,978-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Soma Capital of San Francisco, which was represented by Colliers...
The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Centennial, Cawley Partners and Waterfall Asset Management has bought Shops at Willow Bend, a 123 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas As part of its deal, the venture also acquired...
Dallas Morning News Long View Equity has bought the Preston Grove office park, with more than 111,000 square feet in Dallas The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the property, which includes underground parking and landscaped open space, from...
TF Cornerstone has paid $7077 million, or nearly $745,000/unit, for The Berkeley, a 95-unit apartment property in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the property, at 223 North 8th St, from a venture between...
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Morgan Properties, among the largest owners of apartment properties in the country, has moved into the single-family rental business The King of Prussia, Pa, company has purchased parcHaus at Skyline, a recently developed community with 136...
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...