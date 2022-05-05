Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
REJournalscom Local investor 3L Real Estate paid $825 million, or $332,661/unit, for the 248-unit Astoria Tower apartment property in Chicago The deal was first reported in March, but a purchase price was not known at the time Crescent Height sold...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cove Capital Investments has bought 8,896 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground floor of a Hampton Inn in Miami Beach, Fla, for $1773 million, or about $1,993/sf The Torrance, Calif,...
South Florida Business Journal Fairfield Residential has paid $101 million for two affordable-housing properties with a combined 429 units in Miami Gardens, Fla The San Diego multifamily investor acquired the Miami-area complexes from American...
Orlando Business Journal Conti Capital has paid $107 million, or $428,000/unit, for Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta...
The Real Deal TA Realty has purchased Kings Crossing, an 82,000-square-foot shopping center in Fairfield, Conn, for $58 million, or $707/sf The seller was identified only as an institutional investor, but TIAA was the last owner and had tried...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the Center Building, a 498,000-square-foot office building in Queens, NY, for $17275 million, or $34689/sf The New York REIT is selling the eight-story building, at 33-00 Northern Blvd, to 60 Guilders, a New...
The Tysons, Va, company, which owns 53 hotels with 32,000 rooms in major urban markets as well as leisure locations, said it would sell properties as investor demand and market liquidity remain very healthy It would use proceeds to repay debt, of...