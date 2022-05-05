Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co is planning to build Luke Field, a 23 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property on a 140-acre development site along North Litchfield Road,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
REJournalscom Local investor 3L Real Estate paid $825 million, or $332,661/unit, for the 248-unit Astoria Tower apartment property in Chicago The deal was first reported in March, but a purchase price was not known at the time Crescent Height sold...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $90 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use property in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The property, at 133-25 37th Ave, will have 150 residential condominium units, 202 hotel rooms and...
The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...
Kansas City Business Journal Burlington Capital is offering for sale Walnut Tower, a 180-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Omaha, Neb, investment manager, which had acquired the 14-story property in 2014 for $1675 million, has tapped...