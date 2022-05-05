Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co is planning to build Luke Field, a 23 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property on a 140-acre development site along North Litchfield Road,...
Commercial Property Executive Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank have provided $71 million of financing against the 265-unit Peloton Apartments in Portland, Ore Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents at apartment properties owned by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, increased by 124 percent in the first quarter That compares to the 13 percent increase in rents during the same period a...
At Home has agreed to occupy 135,000 square feet at the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in the Bronx, NY The Willow Grove, Pa, home décor retailer, with more than 240 stores nationwide, will take over the space formerly occupied by Kmart It is subleasing...
San Diego Business Journal An affiliate of Cova Management Inc has paid $206 million, or $286,111/unit, for the 72-unit Cordoba Apartments in Chula Vista, Calif The San Diego company, which was represented by Prime Property, acquired the property...
Crain’s New York Business HSBC Bank USA is relocating headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area, citing its intention to shift to a permanent hybrid workforce The subsidiary of the London bank signed a 20-year lease for three floors...
Commercial Property Executive Logistics company NPSG Global has agreed to fully lease the 450,619-square-foot industrial property at 2250 South Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Ariz, about 17 miles west of Phoenix CIM Group owns the property, which was...
A venture of Majestic Realty Co and Sunroad Enterprises has broken ground on the second phase of Landmark at Otay, a 11 million-square-foot industrial development in San Diego Majestic Realty, of Los Angeles, and Sunroad, of San Diego, are building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...