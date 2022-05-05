Log In or Subscribe to read more
A fund managed by CIM Group has provided $147 million of financing against the recently completed Adeline, a 379-unit apartment property in Phoenix CIM in 2019 had provided a $101 million loan for construction of the property which is owned by...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel market continues to improve, and some metrics are handily topping levels reached in 2019 Average daily rate during the week through the end of April, for instance, was $14667, according...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
Morgan Stanley has provided $143 million of financing to fund the $22 million, or $234/sf, purchase of Hoffner Commerce Center, a 94,023-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...
Commercial Property Executive Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank have provided $71 million of financing against the 265-unit Peloton Apartments in Portland, Ore Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents at apartment properties owned by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, increased by 124 percent in the first quarter That compares to the 13 percent increase in rents during the same period a...