Rentvcom Duke Realty Corp has secured two industrial leases totaling 321,200 square feet at its properties in Perris, Calif, and Fontana, Calif Universal Shipping Inc agreed to fully pre-lease a 148,100-sf property that is under construction at 131...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...
Commercial Property Executive Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank have provided $71 million of financing against the 265-unit Peloton Apartments in Portland, Ore Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner,...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $90 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use property in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The property, at 133-25 37th Ave, will have 150 residential condominium units, 202 hotel rooms and...
The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...