A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cove Capital Investments has bought 8,896 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground floor of a Hampton Inn in Miami Beach, Fla, for $1773 million, or about $1,993/sf The Torrance, Calif,...
South Florida Business Journal Fairfield Residential has paid $101 million for two affordable-housing properties with a combined 429 units in Miami Gardens, Fla The San Diego multifamily investor acquired the Miami-area complexes from American...
Orlando Business Journal Conti Capital has paid $107 million, or $428,000/unit, for Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta...
The Real Deal TA Realty has purchased Kings Crossing, an 82,000-square-foot shopping center in Fairfield, Conn, for $58 million, or $707/sf The seller was identified only as an institutional investor, but TIAA was the last owner and had tried...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the Center Building, a 498,000-square-foot office building in Queens, NY, for $17275 million, or $34689/sf The New York REIT is selling the eight-story building, at 33-00 Northern Blvd, to 60 Guilders, a New...