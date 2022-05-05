Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
REJournalscom Local investor 3L Real Estate paid $825 million, or $332,661/unit, for the 248-unit Astoria Tower apartment property in Chicago The deal was first reported in March, but a purchase price was not known at the time Crescent Height sold...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal Fairfield Residential has paid $101 million for two affordable-housing properties with a combined 429 units in Miami Gardens, Fla The San Diego multifamily investor acquired the Miami-area complexes from American...
Orlando Business Journal Conti Capital has paid $107 million, or $428,000/unit, for Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...
The Real Deal TA Realty has purchased Kings Crossing, an 82,000-square-foot shopping center in Fairfield, Conn, for $58 million, or $707/sf The seller was identified only as an institutional investor, but TIAA was the last owner and had tried...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the Center Building, a 498,000-square-foot office building in Queens, NY, for $17275 million, or $34689/sf The New York REIT is selling the eight-story building, at 33-00 Northern Blvd, to 60 Guilders, a New...