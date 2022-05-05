Log In or Subscribe to read more
Last year, an estimated 56 percent of Americans who moved left the state they had lived in, continuing a trend that was facilitated by the work-from-home flexibility that many employers offered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic The five states...
A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co is planning to build Luke Field, a 23 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property on a 140-acre development site along North Litchfield Road,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
REJournalscom Local investor 3L Real Estate paid $825 million, or $332,661/unit, for the 248-unit Astoria Tower apartment property in Chicago The deal was first reported in March, but a purchase price was not known at the time Crescent Height sold...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cove Capital Investments has bought 8,896 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground floor of a Hampton Inn in Miami Beach, Fla, for $1773 million, or about $1,993/sf The Torrance, Calif,...