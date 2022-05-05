Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
REJournalscom Local investor 3L Real Estate paid $825 million, or $332,661/unit, for the 248-unit Astoria Tower apartment property in Chicago The deal was first reported in March, but a purchase price was not known at the time Crescent Height sold...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cove Capital Investments has bought 8,896 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground floor of a Hampton Inn in Miami Beach, Fla, for $1773 million, or about $1,993/sf The Torrance, Calif,...
South Florida Business Journal Fairfield Residential has paid $101 million for two affordable-housing properties with a combined 429 units in Miami Gardens, Fla The San Diego multifamily investor acquired the Miami-area complexes from American...
Orlando Business Journal Conti Capital has paid $107 million, or $428,000/unit, for Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the Center Building, a 498,000-square-foot office building in Queens, NY, for $17275 million, or $34689/sf The New York REIT is selling the eight-story building, at 33-00 Northern Blvd, to 60 Guilders, a New...
The Tysons, Va, company, which owns 53 hotels with 32,000 rooms in major urban markets as well as leisure locations, said it would sell properties as investor demand and market liquidity remain very healthy It would use proceeds to repay debt, of...