The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BioMed Realty, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has paid $1515 million, or $98564/sf, for the 153,708-square-foot 1101 Westlake office property in downtown Seattle The San Diego REIT, which focuses on...
San Antonio Business Journal A local venture has bought the Tower Life Building, a 220,000-square-foot office property in downtown San Antonio for an undisclosed price The venture consists of the McCombs family, Jon Wiegand of Alamo Capital Advisors...
A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...