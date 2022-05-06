Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $457 million of Fannie Mae financing against FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan requires only interest payments...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BioMed Realty, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has paid $1515 million, or $98564/sf, for the 153,708-square-foot 1101 Westlake office property in downtown Seattle The San Diego REIT, which focuses on...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $78 million of financing against the 254-unit Current on River apartment property in the New York City suburb of Hackensack, NJ The 10-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the...
San Antonio Business Journal A local venture has bought the Tower Life Building, a 220,000-square-foot office property in downtown San Antonio for an undisclosed price The venture consists of the McCombs family, Jon Wiegand of Alamo Capital Advisors...