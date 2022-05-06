Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $78 million of financing against the 254-unit Current on River apartment property in the New York City suburb of Hackensack, NJ The 10-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the...
A fund managed by CIM Group has provided $147 million of financing against the recently completed Adeline, a 379-unit apartment property in Phoenix CIM in 2019 had provided a $101 million loan for construction of the property which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
Morgan Stanley has provided $143 million of financing to fund the $22 million, or $234/sf, purchase of Hoffner Commerce Center, a 94,023-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...