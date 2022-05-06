Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Orlando Business Journal The Onicx Group has filed plans to build Onicx at Lake Nona, a 230-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer has proposed the garden-style property for a 97-acre site at 7833 Narcoosee Road in the...
Orlando Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp is considering redeveloping a portion of its Marketplace at Dr Phillips shopping center in Orlando, Fla, into apartments The Jericho, NY, REIT filed an application with Orange County, Fla, officials late...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Del American Real Estate Group has submitted a proposal to Orlando, Fla, officials for a 329-unit apartment building The Atlanta developer wants to build the eight-story property at 6603 International Drive,...