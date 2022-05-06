Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BioMed Realty, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has paid $1515 million, or $98564/sf, for the 153,708-square-foot 1101 Westlake office property in downtown Seattle The San Diego REIT, which focuses on...
San Antonio Business Journal A local venture has bought the Tower Life Building, a 220,000-square-foot office property in downtown San Antonio for an undisclosed price The venture consists of the McCombs family, Jon Wiegand of Alamo Capital Advisors...
A venture of Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has paid $220 million, or $183/sf, for Ridge Hill, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Yonkers, NY JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at One Ridge...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...